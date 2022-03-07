Philadelphia Jewish Exponent sold to Mid-Atlantic Media

Mid-Atlantic Media, LLC, bought, effective Feb. 28, the 135-year-old Jewish Exponent from the Jewish Publishing Group, a subsidiary of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mid-Atlantic Media, which publishes Washington Jewish Week, pledged to maintain local news operations for the Exponent, which is the second-oldest continuously published Jewish newspaper in the United States.

Mid-Atlantic Media CEO and Publisher Craig Burke said that the acquisition fits in well with the company’s strategic plans.

“The Jewish Exponent has always been one of the preeminent Jewish publications in the country,” he said. “Seven years ago, we considered it an honor and privilege to help provide custom media services to the Jewish Exponent. Now, the opportunity to acquire the Exponent and bring it into our corporate media portfolio is a true thrill.”

The Exponent was founded by 43 prominent Philadelphians and debuted on April 15, 1887, at 14 pages with sermon recaps, synagogue updates, society tidbits and foreign news. Over time, the paper grew in size, adding opinion columns, obituaries, debates about Zionism and extensive coverage of major world events.

When the paper floundered financially in the 1940s, real estate magnate Albert M. Greenfield bought it and turned it over in 1944 to the Allied Jewish Appeal — the precursor of the local Jewish Federation.

In 1962, The Philadelphia Inquirer touted the paper as “the largest Anglo-Jewish weekly in the United States.” It averaged around 40 pages per issue then and grew as large as 100 pages per issue in the late 1980s.

Mid-Atlantic Media first became associated with the Exponent in 2015 when it was hired to operate the paper’s editorial and production departments.

“Jewish publications build and strengthen Jewish community with their content, both in print and digitally,” Burke said. “We look forward to providing valuable content to Jewish readers in the Greater Philadelphia area and helping our advertisers grow their business.”

The company also publishes Baltimore’s Child, Baltimore Jewish Times, Baltimore Style, Consumer’s Eye Magazine, Frederick’s Child, Home Services Magazine, Montgomery Magazine and Washington Family.

The company also operates a substantial national custom media division providing services to clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region; Key West, Florida; Pittsburgh; New York; San Francisco; and Scottsdale, Arizona.