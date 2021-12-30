Philip Borish, of Chevy Chase, died on Dec. 18 at age 94. He was the beloved husband of Hope Fain Borish for 67 years. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Michael and Fannye (Miner) Borish. Philip was a World War II and Korean Conflict Navy veteran and served in the Atlantic Theater. He was a graduate of Yale, class of ‘49, and was active with his class council. Philip earned his master’s degree from Harvard Business School and was a member of the Harvard Business School Club of Greater Washington and the Harvard Club of D.C. He was a member of Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County, Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, American Jewish Committee, AIPAC, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Financial Executives International (FEI) and Robin Hood Foundation.

Philip was the devoted father of Marilyn Siegel (Ralph) of Skokie, Ill., Ellen Goldring (late Shmuel z”l) of Nashville, Tenn., Peter Borish (Julie) of New York, and twins Anne Borish (Barbara Auerbach) of Evanston, Ill., and Linda Borish of Kalamazoo, Mich. Dear brother of the late Muriel Miller and Joyce Jaffe. Loving grandfather of Moshe Siegel (Katie), Micha Siegel (Susie), Noam Siegel (Amy), Ariel Goldring (Lisa), Oren Goldring, Isabel Borish (Zach Grant), Harley Borish, and Eliza Borish. Cherished great-grandfather of Annie, Maddie and Jacob Siegel, Sarah and Hannah Siegel, Isla and Henry Siegel, and Mia Goldring. Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County, Morning Minyan Fund, 8215 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814 (bethelmc.org/give/).