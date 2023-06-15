On May 25, Philip Kiviat, of Rockville, died. He was 85. Philip was a graduate of Cornell University, where he studied mechanical engineering, industrial engineering and computer simulation from 1955-1961. Philip received a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Cornell University in 1960 and a Master in Industrial Engineering degree in 1961. In 1988, Philip received Cornell University’s Certificate of Advanced Engineering Study, which recognized that he fulfilled the requirements to have also been awarded a Master of Engineering degree in 1960.

Philip developed the simulation programming languages GASP and SIMSCRIPT II. He created GASP (General Activity Simulation Program) in 1961-1963, while working at the applied research laboratory of the United States Steel Corporation. In 1964, Philip moved to the RAND Corporation, where he partnered with Harry Markowitz to create SIMSCRIPT II, which had both military and civilian applications. Philip was a major technical presence in the early operations of FEDSIM (the Federal Systems Integration and Management Center), where he served as its technical director before moving into a career in the private sector as an executive and consultant.

Son of Louis and Lydia Kiviat. He is survived by Marilyn, his wife of 58 years; his children, Theodore and Cindy; their spouses, Alana and Ed; and his grandchildren, Alexander, Abigail, Jacob and Matthew.