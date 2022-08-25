Philip Michael Goldstein, of Bowie, died on Aug. 17 at the age of 86. Son of the late Milton and Minerva Goldstein of Brooklyn, N.Y., Philip was born on May 2, 1936, and was the older brother of Henry Goldstein. Philip attended New York University, where he studied history and earned his juris doctor degree. Philip married his beloved, Sheila Cohen, on April 10, 1960. They recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. As a young couple, Phil and Sheila moved from New York to Bowie, for Phil to pursue a career in the federal government. Philip retired after more than 35 years as a budget analyst.

Philip is survived by son Adam Goldstein, and his wife, Amy, of East Lyme, Conn.; son Evan Goldstein and his wife, Tamra, of Highland, Md.; son Garrett Goldstein and his wife, Sonia, of Falls Church; nephew Jonathan Bodner and his wife, Laura, of Potomac; and nephew Ari Bodner and his wife, Kelli, of Richmond. He especially loved spending time with his five grandchildren, Marc, Joshua, Hannah, Rachel and Benjamin Goldstein, and two grand-nephews, Jack and Liam Bodner. Contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.