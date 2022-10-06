Philip Yafee

Philip Yaffee, of Silver Spring, passed away on Sept. 25. He was 104. He was born Dec. 28, 1917, in Chelsea, Mass. to Samuel and Minnie (Choloff) Yaffee. Phil grew up in a close family with five siblings, all of whom predeceased him.

Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Shirley Bauman Yaffee; father of Lenore Yaffee Garcia (Alvaro) and Steven Lewis Yaffee (Julia Wondolleck); grandfather of Daniel (Rachel) and Alexandra Garcia and Anna and Kathryn Yaffee; and great-grandfather of Tyler and Ellis Garcia. Contributions may be made to the International Rescue Committee or Save the Children. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.