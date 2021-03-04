(PHOTOS) Ponies and Purim

1 of 5

Photos by Eric Schucht

As the story goes, Haman, through his own vanity, set himself up to lead his enemy Mordechai through the streets of Shushan on a white horse. At Congregation Har Shalom on Feb. 24, there were ponies rather than horses, and if you were a kid you got to ride one.

Rabbi Adam Raskin, dressed as Haman, and Hazzan Henrique Ozur Bass, as your average Israelite, led the rides, along with Synagogue Administrator Carly Litwok dressed as Tigger.

“We want the pony rides to provide some opportunity for people to celebrate Purim in person, because it’s just so limiting to have to only be virtual,” Raskin said. “We think we’ve hit a sweet spot.”

