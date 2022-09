Phyllis Ann Goldberg of Olney, died on Aug. 31. Beloved wife of Leonard S. Goldberg. Devoted mother of Deena (David) Loudon and Paula (Bret) Butler. Dear sister of Joel Shankman, Ruthy Weinstein and Steven (Diane) and the late David Shankman. Loving grandmother of Ryan, Gillian and the late Matthew Loudon. Contributions may be made to The Live Harder Foundation (liveharder.org) or to the Jewish Social Service Agency Hospice (jssa.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

