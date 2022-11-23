Phyllis Gittleson, of Potomac, passed away on Nov. 8. Beloved wife of the late Ralph L. Gittleson. Devoted mother of Steven and Ellen Gittleson. Dear sister of Lois Gadol and the late Joan (surviving husband, Maury Brown) Begelman and the late Pearl (the late Alan) Marks. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Phyllis was predeceased by her in-laws Isadore and Anne Gittleson, Nate and Ruth Gittleson and Bernie and Jerrie Gittleson.

Contributions may be made to A Wider Circle (awidercircle.org) or to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research (events.lustgarten.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.