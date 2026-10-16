Phyllis Goldstein Waldman

Phyllis Waldman (née Goldstein) of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away on Oct. 16 at the age of 89, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Arthur Waldman (z”l), whom she married in 1958. She was the devoted mother of Brian (Alison), Jeffry (Barbara) and Stuart (Tracey), the adoring grandmother of Rebecca (Jayson) Hirschman, Jason (Callie Evarts) Waldman, Samantha, Jacob, Ethan, Eli and Andrew, and the beloved aunt, great-aunt and surrogate aunt to many.

Phyllis was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Aug. 16, 1937, the third of three daughters (Renee Schulman (z”l) and Barbara Schwartz, her best friends). Over the years she called many places home: Brooklyn; Columbus, Ohio; Alexandria, Virginia; New Haven, Durham, and Portland, Connecticut; and Miami, Florida. Portland, Connecticut, held a special place in her heart, because it was there that she and Arthur raised their family and were pillars of the community for almost 40 years. For the last four years, she lived at Fox Hill Residences in Bethesda.

Phyllis was a dedicated elementary school and religious school teacher for many years. She shared her love of learning with generations of children, and she encouraged each of them with patience, warmth and care. Phyllis also served as office manager of Arthur’s medical practice for over 10 years, where her compassion and empathy were appreciated by patients.

Phyllis was modest and humble to a fault. Her kindness, thoughtfulness, thirst for knowledge and famous chicken soup made the world a much better place. She always saw the best in people, and she was the best of people.

She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.