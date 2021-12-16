Phyllis H. Levy passed away peacefully on Nov. 20. She was 94. Phyllis was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 20, 1927. She graduated from Cooper Union and began a career as an artist and served with the USO in Europe. She later obtained a Master’s degree in psychology while working as a teacher. She was a loving wife to her first husband, Carl C. Levy, Ph.D., with whom she had two sons; to her second husband, Terry Kravitz; and was a devoted life partner to her dear friend of nearly 30 years, Julian Kramer. She is survived by her sons, Douglas (the late Deneva) and Charles (Janice); and two grandchildren, Meredith and Carl. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.