On March 8, Phyllis Helene (May) Shipper, of Montgomery Village, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. A lifelong resident of Montgomery County and graduate of Wheaton High School, Phyllis spent her career working in medical offices throughout the region. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Barry Shipper; her devoted sister, Ileen Albeck; brother, Steven May; and a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel