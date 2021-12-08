Phyllis Herwitz Kline, of Washington, died on Nov. 24. She was 98. At the age of 19, Phyllis moved to the District from her home in Swampscott, Mass., to take a wartime job as a statistical editor with the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That job was followed by a position as statistician in the Bureau of Rent Control in the Office of Price Administration.

Phyllis married Eugene Kline, a lawyer at the OPA, in February 1946, and took time off to raise her two daughters. She was recruited to return to work in the formation of the Office of Economics at the Federal Power Commission. In 1974, Phyllis began working with the Federal Energy Administration (now Department of Energy) on management projects for national energy policy strategies and development. Several of her papers on energy were published nationally and internationally, including one she delivered in Venice, Italy. Phyllis received Superior Performance Awards and Outstanding Performance Ratings for her contributions.

She was a member of the American Statistical Association, the Washington Statistical Society and the International Association of Energy Economists. In retirement, Phyllis was a member of Hadassah and BUNWC. She ran a jewelry shop in Antique Row in Kensington for more than a decade.

In her last year, she was provided extraordinary love and care by Marsha Vassell, Regina Abassa, Beatrice Namumba and Catherine, who helped Phyllis continue living at home comfortably in her familiar environment. Cherished wife of the late Eugene Kline, and loving companion of the late Norman Lord, she is survived by her beloved daughters, Carol Kempner (Kenneth) and Judith Hoffman (Thomas) of Bethesda. She was adored by her grandchildren and their spouses, Daniel and Alex, Michael and Kathryn, Jacob and Giti, and Becca and Cristo. Phyllis was also an especially proud great-grandmother of four. She is also survived by her devoted brother, David Herwitz (Carla), of Palm Beach, Fla., and many caring nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to Northwest Neighbors Village, P.O. Box 39135, Washington, DC 20016.