Phyllis Levy of Potomac, Md., passed away on Oct. 23 at the age of 82. Beloved mother of Karen Levy (Mitch Rabinowitz) and Richard Levy, and adored grandmother of Samuel, Andrew, and Matthew Rabinowitz. Memorial contributions can be made to Magen David Adom (AFMDA) or Wounded Warrior Project.

