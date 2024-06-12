Phyllis Linda Moroff, 84, of Rockville, Maryland, and previously of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away on May 27. Phyllis is survived by husband, Gary; sister, Sandra Levy of Rochester, New York; and by numerous nephews, close family members and devoted friends.

Phyllis was predeceased by parents, Jacob and Mary Rubin, her brother Harvey Rubin, and sister Jane Fine. Phyllis received an elementary school teaching degree from Buffalo State Teachers College. She taught in Norwalk, California; Rochester; Manhattan, New York; and Bethesda. Phyllis was loved as an excellent and caring preschool teacher at the Bethesda Country Day School in Bethesda.

She will be remembered as a helpful and friendly individual with a keen sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charles E. Smith Life Communities, 6121 Montrose Road, Rockville, Maryland 20852 (smithlifecommunities.org/giving) or American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692 (heart.org).