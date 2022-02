Phyllis Mindel, of Potomac, died on Feb. 13 following a seven-year battle with colon cancer. She was 89. Phyllis attended Central High School and served as a volunteer at Hebrew Home for the Aged in Rockville. She was predeceased by her husband, Phillip Mindel; and her parents, Benjamin Leopold and Lillian Tempchin Munitz. She is survived by her sons, Harold and Allan Mindel.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel