Phyllis Satterfield

Phyllis Hinitz Satterfield was born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 18, 1952, to Skip and Libby Hinitz. She passed away peacefully at her home in Bethesda, Maryland, on July 12 surrounded by her family. She dealt with MS with the same grace, courage and humor that she displayed in all aspects of her life.

Phylly was the cherished mother to daughter Israelle Resti (Justin) and Mindy Kahn (Jason). She delighted in her role as Savta, beloved grandmother of Micah and Joshua Resti. She and her elder sister Roberta often called each other the Tutti Fruity sisters. Phylly attended high school at the historic Windsor Mountain School in Lenox, Massachusetts, and graduated from Goucher College with a degree in economics. The friendships that she made at Goucher were lifelong.

She later went on to get her master’s in nursing from Catholic University. She became a dedicated nurse and skilled quality control specialist for Kaiser Permanente. Throughout her life she devoted her energy and skills to the service of others. Phylly was a fierce advocate and unfailing source of emotional support for her family, friends and patients. If you could only make one phone call in a crisis, you would choose Phylly.

She will be missed by all those who knew her. May her memory be a blessing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to N Street Village or Southern Poverty Law Center.