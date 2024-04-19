Police Arrest Son of Prominent DC-Area Rabbi After Alleged Altercation With Protesters Outside Israeli Embassy

Police arrested the son of a prominent Washington D.C.-area rabbi after he allegedly got into an altercation with protesters outside the Israeli Embassy.

Two witnesses quoted in a Secret Service police arrest sheet accused Ezra Weinblatt, a real estate agent and the son of Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, who leads Congregation B’nai Tzedek in Potomac, Maryland, of pushing them on April 16 at around noon and breaking their sound equipment.

Weinblatt told Secret Service police “what they [the protesters] were doing is illegal and annoying,” according to the arrest sheet, which was obtained by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, an advocacy group that has advocated against Israel during its war with Hamas.

The Secret Service confirmed the arrest to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency and Washington Jewish Week.

“On April 16th at approximately 11:55 a.m. U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers arrested an individual at 3514 International Drive, NW after an altercation,” a spokesman said. “The individual was arrested for ‘destruction of property’ and ‘simple assault’.”

An Instagram video linked in the CAIR release showed a man throwing sound equipment outside the embassy on April 16 around noon. A number of women’s voices shout that “Zionism is a sin” and “This man assaulted her” and “What is wrong with you!” while a recording of an air raid siren is heard on repeat. The man heads back to his car but is arrested by Secret Service police. He goes peacefully.

“Law enforcement should consider hate crime charges against Mr. Weinblatt,” CAIR’s national office wrote on X.

At the time of his arrest, Ezra Weinblatt served on the board of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington.

However, a written statement issued by JCRC on April 19 noted that Weinblatt resigned from its board.

“Ezra Weinblatt has tendered — and the JCRC has accepted — his resignation from the JCRC Board of Directors.

“JCRC is a strong proponent of the constitutional right to peaceful and lawful assembly. We are deeply committed to this ideal not simply as a matter of principle, but because Jewish people are overwhelmingly the targets of hate crimes committed in the United States.

“People who lawfully exercise the right to assembly — no matter their background or political leanings, and regardless of whether we agree or disagree with their message — should be free to do so. It is our firm and unwavering expectation that JCRC staff, board members, and broader community members always uphold and adhere to those standards in both their personal and professional capacities.

“Even and especially during these incredibly difficult times for the Jewish community, we will continue to be guided by the principles of civility, tolerance, and respect.”

Weinblatt’s Twitter feed is mostly retweets of pro-Israel commentary on the Israel-Hamas war.

In November, he posted an op-ed at the Times of Israel in the form of an open letter to Save the Children, appealing to it not to quote information dispensed by Hamas and affiliated groups. In the op-ed he describes what he depicts as tactics of intimidation at anti-Israel protests.

“The threat of violence, and violence against the Jewish community is frightening and real, not imagined,” Weinblatt said.

Protests at the embassy have intensified through the war; a pro-Palestinian U.S. airman self-immolated outside the embassy in February, later dying from his injuries.

Jewish officials who have visited the embassy have complained to the State Department about the intensity of the protest, including the loud air raid siren. The protests and whether the State Department, which is one of the agencies responsible for the security of diplomats, can do more to protect the embassy was a topic of discussion on April 16 at a meeting between Jewish community leaders and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Protesters have approached people entering the embassy, running in front of them and recording them on smartphones, accusing them of being complicit in genocide and hurling insults and derisive comments about their appearance at them.

“Ezra is a good guy and for a long time, including into his youth. His parents are both ardent Zionists and he has visited Israel so many times, including serving in the IDF. The pro-Palestinian protests outside the Israeli embassy have quickly grown from a constitutionally protected free speech exercise to a gauntlet with unacceptable fighting words. I’ve experienced it myself there and it causes me to think Ezra may have never assaulted anyone, even if he actually did hit them,” said Steve Rabinowitz, a longtime member of the Washington, D.C., Jewish community who is a political media advisor and was a White House aide to former President Bill Clinton. At one time, Rabinowitz worked with Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt.

The elder Weinblatt has been prominent for years in the Washington Jewish community. He leads the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition.

Weinblatt, father and son, did not return requests for comment.

Additional reporting by Aaron Troodler.