Police investigate antisemitic flyers in Bowie, Vienna

Residents of a Bowie neighborhood recently found antisemitic political propaganda placed on their driveways, according to police. Authorities are investigating the matter, and have increased patrols in the neighborhood following the incident.

On Monday, Temple Solel in Bowie expressed its concern about the hate literature. “It is further concerning given the distribution of similar material last month in Annapolis and elsewhere around the country,” synagogue leaders said in a statement.

“To be clear – anti-Semitism and all hate speech and acts of bias are anathema to the ideals of American freedom and justice that we are supposed to be practicing as a society,” the statement continued.

Police were called to the Bowie neighborhood of Crosswick Turn the morning of Feb. 19 after receiving reports of political propaganda being left in homeowners’ driveways.

When officers arrived, they found cards with antisemitic messaging on them in plastic bags that were weighted down with corn. They collected the material and spoke with residents.

This incident is part of a larger disturbing trend across the country, even in neighboring counties, authorities said on Facebook.

On Saturday, 70 to 80 antisemitic fliers were found in a neighborhood in Vienna. They were placed in plastic bags and weighed down with corn.

“We want to make it clear that there is no place for hatred or these despicable acts in the Bowie community,” said the Bowie Police Department in a statement.

Police are asking those who have received a flier, to contact them at 240-544-5700. Residents with exterior home security camera that may have captured video of the incident, are also be asked to save the media and forward to the department by emailing [email protected] or submitting through https://www.publicstuff.com/submit.

