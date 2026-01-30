Potomac Couple Donates $250K to Montgomery College Foundation, Helps Launch ‘Jewish Experience Fund’

Bobbi Shulman graduated high school with good grades, plenty of motivation and very little money. Although she had little if any interest, she enrolled in a secretarial school because that was what her aunt was willing to cover financially.

Upon graduation, she was recruited for a secretarial position with the CIA, which led her to Montgomery County. As soon as she was able to save up $100, she enrolled in a night class at Montgomery College, and she basically never left.

“Montgomery College changed the course of my life,” she said. “It’s always been a part of my life.”

She took one class at a time while working full-time, eventually moving on to the University of Maryland in College Park. By this time, she had met Larry Shulman, a law student, whom she married, and they raised three children.

Things were very different then, said the Potomac woman who described her age as “in the 80s.” She tried to hide her first pregnancy by wearing a trench coat to class.

Eighteen years after taking her first Montgomery College class, she had earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from American University. But her heart never left Montgomery College. She took many art classes, served two terms on the board of trustees and currently sits on the Montgomery County Foundation’s board of directors. She is the first to suggest to friends that any child or grandchild unsure of their future should definitely enroll at the college.

“I grew up without alternatives. I knew what it was like to be on your own, to make your own way in the world,” Bobbi Shulman said.

Those concerns are far behind her now, in great part thanks to her husband, a founding partner in the law firm Shulman Rogers.

“For the first time in my life, I am able to give money away instead of scrounging it,” she said.

Through her work as a trustee and a foundation member, Bobbi Shulman understood the importance of fundraising. She took it to heart and has donated to her alma mater. She recently stepped up and made her largest donation. In January, the Shulmans donated a $250,000 gift in the hopes of expanding opportunities, fostering belonging and supporting high-achieving students for years to come. Of the donation, $50,000 came from Shulman Rogers in honor of Larry Shulman’s retirement.

This donation supports two of Bobbi Shulman’s priorities — helping needy students and Judaism. A large portion of the donation — $150,000 — will be used to launch a Jewish Experience Fund to strengthen understanding and reduce antisemitism, she said. Long-term programming will focus on cultural competency training and antibias education, support during Jewish American Heritage Month and interfaith and inclusive initiatives.

Bobbi Shulman asked that the college partner with the staff of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington to work out the details of the programming.

The idea to designate some of the money for Jewish causes came to her after the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the rise of antisemitism that followed. The fund’s goal is to help the college create inclusive spaces where every student feels welcome, supported and connected, she explained.

“Hamas invaded Israel. All of a sudden, there was this slew of antisemitism. There were some issues on campus, but nowhere near what was happening on other colleges,” Bobbi Shulman said. Still, she wanted students, professors and the college community to understand.

“Jewish people ought to know that they have an obligation to understand antisemitism and to deal with it,” she said.

Another $50,000 of the Shulmans’ donation is designated for the college’s Presidential Scholars Program, which supports first-generation college males who have difficulty succeeding in college.

Montgomery College officials were excited about the money and the various initiatives.

“Bobbi and Larry Shulman live their values in everything they do,” said Bernadette Maldonado, vice president of development and alumni relations and executive director of the Montgomery College Foundation. “Their giving reflects a deep respect for education, a belief in equity and inclusion and a profound commitment to community. Through this support, the Shulmans are translating their principles into opportunity for students, affirming their belief that every learner deserves to belong, to be seen and to thrive.”

Montgomery College President Jermaine F. Williams emphasized the lasting impact of the Shulmans’ generosity.

“The Shulmans have been steadfast champions of Montgomery College, and this extraordinary gift reflects their unwavering commitment to our students and our mission,” Williams said. “Their investment in cultural understanding and academic excellence creates pathways for students to thrive, fostering the belonging and support that are essential to student success. We are deeply grateful for their leadership, vision and dedication to opening doors of opportunity for generations of students to come.”

Suzanne Pollak is a freelance writer.