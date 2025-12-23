Proactive Health for Families: How To Beat Cold & Flu Season

Angel Jenkins

How can people of all ages stay healthy this winter? Dr. Theresa Nguyen, chair of pediatrics at Greater Baltimore Medical Center HealthCare and a practicing pediatrician with GBMC Health Partners Pediatric Group, answered a few questions:

What are effective ways to support immune systems during the cold and flu season?

Always prioritize what I call the three pillars of health: nutrition, movement and sleep.

Making sure we eat nutritious whole foods that balance lean protein, plant-based fiber, healthy oils, as well as drinking enough water, are key.

We also need to ensure we are getting enough sleep to support our physical, emotional and immune health. And, lastly, movement is equally important. We need to make sure we are staying active with joyful movement.

I will also add that in the colder months, when we are all indoors, it’s important to make sure we are washing our hands, staying home when we feel sick and getting the flu, COVID and RSV vaccines for the appropriate age groups.

What role does diet play in immune health, and what foods should we focus on?

Nutrition is essential. Healthy eating reduces the need for medicines to treat certain diseases. Focus on whole foods such as:

Plant-based foods high in polyphenols (antioxidants and anti-inflammatory effects; examples: nuts, berries, beets, eggplant)

Prebiotic foods (foods high in fiber like beans, lentils, bananas and leafy greens)

Probiotic foods (yogurt, kefir, kimchi)

Healthy oils, lean protein and lots of water.

Minimize processed foods (what your grandmother wouldn’t recognize as food), sugar, fried foods and artificial sweeteners. Eat until you are about 80% full to avoid overeating. Long story short, if we eat balanced meals most of the time, it will support your immune system all the time, not just during cold and flu season.

How important is sleep for our immune function, and how can we establish better sleep habits for all ages?

Sleep is the secret sauce for health. Sleep affects all parts of our lives, especially immune function. It increases production of white blood cells that fight infection, enhances antibody production to kill disease-causing pathogens, allows immune cells to rest and repair and reduces inflammation throughout the body.

Routine and environment play pivotal roles in establishing solid sleep hygiene. I subscribe to the “Four Bs:” bath, brush teeth, read a book and bed. This gets our bodies primed for sleep.

Creating an optimal sleep environment is equally vital. Ensure the bedroom is dark and cool and stop electronic use at least an hour before bed. Nutrition and physical activity also play a role in sleep hygiene. Reduce caffeine consumption, particularly in the afternoon and evening, and move your body for at least an hour each day, preferably outdoors, which gives you the benefit of fresh air and vitamin D.

What kind of exercise is safe and beneficial to do during colder months to stay healthy?

To make movement a family affair, incorporate it into daily activities. Walking the dog, for instance, or having impromptu dance parties.

It’s important to remember movement doesn’t just have physical benefits; it improves brain activity, enhances mood, improves sleep and helps with feelings of restlessness or anxiety. It also helps with curiosity, creativity and cognitive function.

Nguyen is also an assistant professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She is passionate about integrative whole-person wellness for her patients and her physician colleagues.