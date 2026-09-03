Protect Your Heart and Brain by Knowing the Signs and Symptoms of AFib

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There are a lot of things that can make your heart flutter, race or skip a beat. In a figurative sense, it could be a smile from a loved one, a jump scare in a movie or the moment the roller coaster car tips over the top of the hill. In a much more literal sense, an irregular heartbeat might mean you’re experiencing atrial fibrillation, or AFib.

Symptoms of AFib aren’t always as obvious as those adrenaline-inducing moments. In fact, according to research from the American Heart Association, 62% of people with AFib had no prior knowledge of the condition before being diagnosed. Since AFib can increase your chances of having a stroke by up to five times, educating yourself early could be a powerful way to protect your long-term health.

AFib is a type of arrhythmia, or heart rhythm disorder, that happens when your heart’s electrical signals fire abnormally, causing an irregular heartbeat. More than 10 million people in the U.S. live with AFib, so if you’re one of them, there are plenty of ways to find connection, support and resources to help.

“It’s important for people to understand their risk factors, recognize potential symptoms and have regular conversations with their healthcare professional,” said Dr. Javier Sanchez, HCA Healthcare cardiac electrophysiologist. “Early detection and proactive management can make a life-saving difference.”

This expert information can help you understand what to look for and what steps to take if you or a loved one are living with AFib.

Common Symptoms

Although AFib doesn’t always cause noticeable symptoms, knowing the signs can help you protect your health. AFib can feel like a fluttering feeling in your chest, a pounding heart or skipped heartbeats. Some people also feel fatigued, dizzy or short of breath. Symptoms can come and go, and they may range from mild to more severe. Experiencing any sort of heart symptom can be scary and overwhelming but try to stay calm and pay attention to the feeling so you can describe it to your doctor.

Risk Factors

Anyone can develop AFib, but certain factors make it more or less likely. Some risk factors for arrhythmia — like getting older or having it in your family history — are unavoidable. Others, like smoking, drinking alcohol or living with uncontrolled high blood pressure, put the power in your hands to make risk-reducing changes. People with diabetes, obesity, sleep apnea or other heart conditions are also more likely to experience AFib.

The Connection Between AFib and Stroke

When the heart beats irregularly, it means blood can’t move through the heart efficiently. That can cause blood clots, which in turn may block blood flow to the brain and lead to a stroke. Although stroke is a leading cause of death and disability in the U.S., it is largely preventable and treatable. Even someone who has already had a stroke can recover, manage their condition and put themselves on the road to better health.

Diagnosing AFib

Catching AFib early can make a meaningful difference, so even if you haven’t experienced any glaring symptoms, it’s wise to communicate with your doctor about your risk factors and concerns. Your healthcare team may run tests to confirm a diagnosis and recommend the best course of action for you.

Treatment Options

Depending on the stage of your AFib, your doctor might suggest medication, surgical or non-surgical procedures or lifestyle changes such as the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 to support your heart health. Staying physically active, quitting tobacco, maintaining a healthy weight and controlling your blood pressure, among other steps, can help you manage heart conditions and reduce your future risk of stroke.

Remember: Prevention is the best cure, so even if you haven’t received an arrhythmia diagnosis, you can start working toward these healthier habits.

Explore more information and resources at Heart.org/AFibfacts.