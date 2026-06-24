Editorial: Protecting Students Requires More Than Lawyers

The Trump administration’s decision to transfer much of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to the U.S. Justice Department may sound like a simple bureaucratic reorganization. Whether the change ultimately succeeds remains to be seen. But it rests on an assumption that deserves scrutiny: that the specialized work of protecting students’ civil rights can be separated from the educational expertise that has traditionally supported it.

Presidents are entitled to seek efficiencies and even to question the continued existence of the Department of Education itself. But preserving functions is not the same thing as preserving institutions.

To be fair, if the administration ultimately succeeds in dismantling the Department of Education, OCR’s responsibilities must reside somewhere. Housing them within the Justice Department may even prove unavoidable. The issue is not geography. It is identity. Will OCR remain a specialized educational civil rights agency, or will it become merely another component of a department whose mission and culture are fundamentally different?

That distinction matters because the Office for Civil Rights was created for a reason. Schools and universities are not simply workplaces. Civil rights disputes in education often require mediation, policy changes, training, negotiated resolutions and years of follow-up oversight. The objective is not merely to punish violations but to change institutions.

That is why OCR does more than investigate complaints. It issues guidance, gathers data, negotiates resolution agreements and monitors compliance over time. Most cases never reach a courtroom. They are resolved through cooperation and institutional reform. That work requires specialized knowledge of how schools and universities function.

For the Jewish community, the stakes are particularly high.

Since Oct. 7, Title VI complaints have become one of the most important tools available to Jewish students confronting antisemitism. OCR has hardly been perfect. It has suffered staffing cuts and frustrating delays. Yet Jewish organizations have repeatedly turned to the office because it offers something broader than litigation. It offers a mechanism for changing campus environments.

Most antisemitism complaints do not involve criminal conduct. They involve hostile climates, exclusion from organizations, intimidation and the difficult line between protected speech and actionable harassment. Determining where advocacy ends and discrimination begins requires sensitivity to academic settings and constitutional concerns. These are educational questions as much as legal ones.

Kenneth Marcus, who led OCR during President Trump’s first term and now heads the Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, believes the transfer could strengthen enforcement if implemented properly. He may be right. The Justice Department can bring greater legal force to bear against institutions that fail to meet their obligations.

But muscle is not the same thing as mission. Too often, Washington mistakes frustration with institutions for proof that the institutions themselves are unnecessary. The problem with government is not always bureaucracy. Sometimes it is the assumption that expertise is interchangeable.

If OCR must move, it should migrate, not disappear. Changing its address is one thing. Losing the specialized knowledge and educational focus that have defined its work for decades is another. Protecting students requires more than lawyers. It requires professionals whose sole mission is education and civil rights. That mission deserves strengthening, not dilution.