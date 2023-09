On Sept. 7, Rabbi Herbert Rosenblum, of Rockville. Beloved husband of the late Sheila Mirsky Rosenblum. Devoted father of Tamar (Philip) Warburg and Varda (David) Makovsky. Loving grandfather of Tali (Jeff) Goldstein, Maya Warburg and Tani, Elliana and Joshua Makovsky. He was predeceased by his sisters, Dena Kogen and Miriam Edelman. Contributions may be made to the Jewish Theological Seminary (jtsa.edu). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

