Rabbi Jenna Shaw Joins Sixth & I as Associate Rabbi

Passionate about experiential Jewish education, politics and Jewish identity, Rabbi Jenna Shaw has spent the past decade working in the Jewish community on either coast.

Shaw recently joined Sixth & I as the Washington synagogue’s associate rabbi, to work with D.C.-area young adults in their 20s and 30s and those new to Jewish spaces.

“It’s felt like truly a gift to get to be at Sixth & I,” Shaw said. “This is such a hard moment for the world, for the Jewish community, for Washington, D.C., and being able to step into a community that is creative and full of wisdom and full of life … has been both healing and a real blessing and reminder of why I became a rabbi.”

The associate rabbi, who began at Sixth & I immediately before the High Holidays, has already taught a few classes at the synagogue: a course on b’tzelem Elokim — the idea that every human is created in the image of God, as well as cohort classes, introduction to Judaism classes and interfaith couples workshops. Shaw will also work with students seeking to convert to Judaism through Sixth & I’s Jewish Welcome Workshop.

“I feel like I’ve been welcomed with open arms, both by the staff and the community, and I feel so lucky to work here,” Shaw said.

Shaw particularly enjoys working in education and making Jewish tradition accessible. And what better location to do so than the nation’s capital? “I fell in love with the city when I came here at 18 years old for college,” the American University graduate said.

Shaw, a 2023 rabbinical school graduate, brings a wealth of Jewish communal experience. After earning bachelor’s degrees in economics and Judaic studies, Shaw moved to Los Angeles to teach middle school students about Judaism. A rabbinic internship at Boston University Hillel brought Shaw back to the East Coast.

Shaw then served as the associate director of Israel campaigns and education at T’ruah, The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights.

Before joining Sixth & I, Shaw served Jewish communities in D.C. including Adas Israel Congregation and Hill Havurah.

“Rabbi Jenna is a gifted educator, a thoughtful collaborator, an innovative thinker and a compassionate pastoral presence,” Sixth & I’s Senior Rabbi Aaron Potek said.

Sixth & I has previously staffed rabbis in similar roles. This new hire reflects a goal to grow the team to reflect the synagogue community’s “evolving needs,” according to Michelle Eider, Sixth & I’s director of marketing and communications.

“We were searching for someone with a deep love of teaching who is able to design creative and accessible ways for people to connect to Judaism; someone curious and empathetic who can meet people where they are; and someone who shares our vision for creating a radically welcoming Jewish space,” Potek said.

“To me, I think the core of what it means to be a Jew is to see every single human being as created in the image of God,” said Shaw, “even the parts that some people might feel ashamed of or embarrassed about or uncomfortable, and seeing and embracing that as holy feels really important. My role is to be with people. … I want everyone to feel safe, to bring the fullness of their identity.”

Shaw claims a “deep personal relationship” with Judaism and Torah and strives to make Judaism relevant and “real” to the community.

“The thing that’s most exciting for me is, ‘What does it mean to use Torah and lean on Torah and Jewish tradition in a broken world, in moments where our hearts are broken, in moments where we don’t know where to turn to, where we want to cry, but the tears aren’t coming out?’ and also enjoy its [happier] moments,” Shaw said. “How can Judaism hold the wide array of emotions that we experience in our day-to-day lives?”

Shaw spoke of the “enormous chasm” that’s divided the Jewish community since Oct. 7, 2023 — a reference to issues stemming from Israel’s response to the Hamas attack — and a sense of alienation that some Jews may experience externally. But Shaw emphasized the importance of uniting as a community and supporting one another.

“I’m really excited about Sixth & I being a place that can move Judaism forward to be a really innovative model for what it means to build community, to learn Torah together, to experience a desperately needed joyful and joy-based Judaism,” Shaw said. “I’m excited to meet the people and continue getting to know the people that make Sixth & I unique and call this community home.”

