On Thursday, May 16, Rabbi Mindy A. Portnoy of Kensington, Maryland, passed away. Beloved wife of Philip Breen. Devoted mother of Ceala Breen-Portnoy and Barney

(Ortal Breen) Breen-Portnoy. Dear sister of Margo (Andy) Dinniman. Cherished grandmother of Nati and Sean Breen. Interment private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home, 202-541-1001.