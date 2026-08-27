Rabbi Richard (Yitzhak) M. Yellin, a rabbi, teacher, writer, chaplain, civil rights activist and advocate for the Jewish people, died peacefully Wednesday, August 26, 2026 (13 Elul 5786), in Rockville, Maryland, surrounded by family. He was 83.

Lovingly known as “Richie or Abba,” he was born in Philadelphia in 1942 to Carl and Sue (Axelman) Yellin. Jewish life, learning and service shaped his career.

Ordained by the Jewish Theological Seminary in 1969, Richard served as a U.S. Army chaplain in Korea, associate rabbi of Adas Israel Congregation in Washington, D.C., and rabbi of Congregation Mishkan Tefila in Boston. His ministry extended beyond the synagogue, encompassing civil rights, Jewish-Christian dialogue, Soviet Jewry, Israel and interfaith work. He loved Israel and lived his dream by making Aliyah.

He is survived by his daughters Aliza (Jon) Lerner, Ariel (Coby) Derringer, Devora Yellin, and Rachel Yellin; seven grandchildren; and sister Cheryl (Rabbi Harvey) Meirovich and generations of congregants, students and friends.

Funeral: August 28, 10:00 a.m. at Judean Chapel.

May his memory be a blessing.