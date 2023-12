Rachel Hamilton passed away on Dec. 8. Devoted mother of Claire Hamilton and loving sister of Miriam and Robert Martin. Rachel is also survived by Carolyn Sue Hamilton, Gwenn Heller, Scott Heller and Cary Heller. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Institute of Mental Health Gift Fund, 6001 Executive Boulevard, Room 6229A, MSC 9655, Bethesda, Md., 20892-9655.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel