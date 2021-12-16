Rachel Savits Rabinovitz, died peacefully on Dec. 11, surrounded by her family. She was 24. Rachel graduated in 2019 from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and received her master of social work degree in 2021 from New York University.

Rachel was the cherished daughter of Katherine Savits and Jeremy Rabinovitz and loving sister of Eliana Rabinovitz. She is also survived by her beloved boyfriend, Cole Magat. Rachel was the loving granddaughter of Jacqueline Savits and the late Joel Savits, and Connie Rabinovitz and the late Martin Rabinovitz. She is survived by her aunts and uncles, Robin and Edward Cooper, Susan and Ron Winson, Sam Ross, and Joseph Rabinovitz; and her cousins, Hannah, Samantha, Matthew, Jessica, David, Rachel, Jamie and Dani. Contributions can be made to Rachel’s Racers (braintumorcommunity.org/goto/rachracers). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.