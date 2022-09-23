Rachel Sonia Sieradzki, of Rockville, died on Sept. 11. She was born April 3, 1995, in Washington, D.C. She attended the Jewish Day School (JDS), Hebrew Day Institute, Westbrook Elementary School, Pyle Middle School and Whitman High School. After high school, Rachel attended Montgomery College and graduated with her A.A. in Liberal Studies.

Rachel loved Judaism and Jewish learning; she became bat mitzvah at Tifereth Israel Congregation and continued her Jewish studies post-bat mitzvah with a private tutor, at Congregation Beth El’s Hebrew School, and at Shoresh, a high school Jewish education program. During high school, Rachel was active in B’nai B’rith Girls (BBG) and enjoyed many wonderful times with her Ahava chapter sisters. She worked at Adat Shalom’s Torah school for several months and was devoted to feminism and Reconstructionist Judaism.

Rachel is survived by her parents, Emily and David; her sisters, Lily and Mimi; as well as her aunts, Linda Novick (Seth Clark) and Martha (James) Kelley; uncle, Michael Sarid (Alan Schwartz); and cousins Diana and Sarah Kelley (Clayton Geipel).

Contributions can be made to Young People for Progress, an advocacy organization where Rachel volunteered; and Cornerstone Montgomery, a social service organization that provided caring mental health support for her in the past few years. Arrangements by Hines Rinaldi

