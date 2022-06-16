Rachelle Roth

Rachelle Newman Roth, 74, of Chevy Chase, passed away June 10, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 12, 1948, in the Bronx, N.Y., to Charles and Ida Newman. As survivors of the Holocaust, the Newmans were determined to give birth to their daughter in the States; Rachelle was born days after Ida arrived from Belgium.

At 12 years old, Rachelle met her soulmate, Jeffrey Roth. They graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1969 and married that same year. Together they entered the world of retail, where Rachelle worked in the garment district in New York City. Her artistic talents, eye for style and love of design, coupled with his business acumen, led to their 1991 founding of Urban Country Designs, a home furnishings store in Bethesda. Rachelle lost her childhood sweetheart to brain cancer in 1999.

Rachelle is survived by her three daughters, Jillian Roth of Chevy Chase, Chloe Roth of Chevy Chase and Sascha Roth of Washington. She is also survived by her twin granddaughters, Izzy and Josie; and her twin grandsons Jordan and Jonah. Rachelle is survived by her sister, Ruth Matt (Peter Matt) of Oceanview, Del.; cousin, Gabriel Dratwa (Sonia Dratwa) of Brussels, Belgium; as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made to Race for Hope DC (https://bit.ly/3MXNiNC) and Dr. Andrea Cercek’s team at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (https://bit.ly/3N5nNu8).

Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.