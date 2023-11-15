Racine Ellis Murdock, of Potomac, Md. (formerly of Las Vegas, Nev., Boca Raton, Fla., and Philadelphia, Pa.) passed away on Nov. 2 from complications of dementia at the age of 87.

She was a graduate of Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia. Beloved wife of the late Morton ‘Gerry” Murdock; loving mother of Marc Murdock, Susan (Randolph) Klueger and Robert (Marci) Murdock; cherished grandmother of Jaclyn (Andrew) Stief, Daniel (Amanda) Klueger, Jesse (Alice Ahn) Franklin-Murdock, Sydney and Zachary Murdock.

She is also survived by her four great-grandchildren, Harper, Adley, Emma and Taylor. Contributions may be made to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 2022 18th Street, NW, #116, Washington, D.C., 20009, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, #17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.