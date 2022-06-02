Ralph Ross Kornbluth, of Potomac, passed away on May 22. Dr. Kornbluth was born April 18, 1938, in Montreal, Quebec, the middle son of Sarah and Max Kornbluth. He graduated from McGill University and McGill Medical School in 1964. Ralph completed his psychiatric residency at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago. He and Anita were married at the Sheraton Mt. Royal Hotel in Montreal on April 2, 1966, during his first year of residency. In the Washington, D.C., area, Ralph started his own practice.

He is survived by his wife, Anita; his children, Deborah Kornbluth Berger (Burman) of Rockville, Dr. Ira (Michele) Kornbluth of Pikesville, and Michael (Jennifer) Kornbluth of Chapel Hill, N.C.; 11 adoring grandchildren, Benjamin, Eli, Ezra, Simone, Shoshana, Isaac, Eva, Avi, Mitchel, Miles and Sayna; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ralph is predeceased by his two brothers, Harvey and David Kornbluth. Contributions may be made to B’nai Israel Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Holme.