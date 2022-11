Raphael D. Jacobs, of Columbia, passed away on Nov. 2. Beloved husband of Marcy L. Jacobs. Devoted father of Alexis S. Jacobs. Loving son of Stephanie and the late Jared Peter Jacobs. Dear brother of Ruth (David) Todaro and son-in-law of Barbara and the late Herbert Kwash. Contributions may be made to Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation (myotonic.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

