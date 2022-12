Raymond Greenberg, of North Potomac, died on Dec. 1. Beloved husband of Lia Greenberg; devoted father of Barry (Daphne Wang) Greenberg and Jeremy Greenberg; cherished grandfather of Brianna and Gabriel. Donations may be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

