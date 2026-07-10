Rebecca Hertzman, who grew up in New Britain, Connecticut, in a loving family, passed away on July 7. She made many lifelong friends at Smith College. She earned a master’s degree at Harvard and then an Ed.D. in psychology from Boston University. She and Marc met in Boston and were married six months later; Ruth was born in 1970 and Adam in 1973, shortly before their move to the D.C. area. Rebecca practiced psychology until her retirement in 2021. In 1973, she and a friend founded P.A.C.E. (Parents after Childbirth Education), which continues to this day to support new mothers in the D.C. area. She and Marc were among the founders of Temple Beth Ami, and she enjoyed an active volunteer career with the Temple and other nonprofits. Her other interests included classical music, traveling and ballroom dancing with Marc. Rebecca was a proud grandmother of five and instituted “Grandma and Grandpa camp,” a yearly time for children to visit with her and Marc. She is survived by her husband Marc, children Ruth Hertzman-Miller (David) and Adam Hertzman (Monica), and her grandchildren Sarah, Lonnie (Iain), Rachel, Noah and Jonah. Donate to Temple Beth Ami in Rebecca’s memory. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.