Remember When: ‘Hardened Attitudes’

The years following a war are defined by hardened stances for many. Is that still the case today?

An article by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, published in Washington Jewish Week on Oct. 10, 1991, reported that American Jewish attitudes toward “Israel’s security needs and the Middle East peace process” had shifted “noticeably to the right.”

The survey was conducted by sociologist Steven M. Cohen for the American Jewish Committee Institute on American Jewish-Israeli Relations, who consulted 1,159 Jewish respondents across the United States.

Comparing the 1991 survey results with the previous one from two years prior, Cohen found Jewish responses to “several” of the same questions had “hardened.”

The portion of respondents who agreed that the Palestine Liberation Organization was “determined to destroy Israel” rose from 62% in 1989 to 83% in 1991.

Slightly more American Jewish respondents indicated they favored expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank than opposed it.

Fast forward to today, three years after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, and the Jewish American community is similarly divided ideologically.

A 2025 poll by The Washington Post found that most — 61% — of American Jews surveyed indicated that Israel has “committed war crimes.” About four in 10 said the country is guilty of genocide against the Palestinians.

Many were unhappy with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership, echoing the 1991 survey findings: “American Jews still have more positive views about dovish Israeli leaders than hawkish ones,” JTA reported.

Multiple studies show a clear fracture between older generations and Generation Z in terms of favorability of Israel, with more young Jews turning away from the country and voicing criticism of its government.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research surveyed more than 1,000 Jewish American adults and about 2,000 non-Jewish American adults in June.

About half of the Jewish respondents with a religious affiliation said Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza are justified. That figure is much smaller among religiously unaffiliated Jewish respondents: only about two in 10 see Israel’s actions in Gaza as justified.

Meanwhile, the share of respondents who consider themselves Zionists has increased slightly since 1991.

In the 1991 survey, 26% of respondents said they considered themselves Zionists, according to JTA. That percentage is slightly higher today, with a 2025 survey by the Jewish Federations of North America finding that about one-third of American Jews identify as Zionists, while nearly nine in 10 said they “support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.”

The Jewish community remains divided.