Renee Blaustein, of Rockville, died on Feb. 24. Beloved wife of the late Saul J. Blaustein. Devoted mother of Michael (Barbara) and Jonah (Leslie Plant) Blaustein. Loving grandmother of Joshua and Ezra (Adina) Blaustein; and great-grandmother of Ora and Avi Blaustein. Contributions may be made to the Landow House or JSSA Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

