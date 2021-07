Resa B. Jascourt, of Bowie, passed away on June 19. She was a resident of Greenbelt for over 50 years. Beloved wife of the late Hugh D. Jascourt. Loving mother of Stephen (Anna) Jascourt and Leigh (Amy) Jascourt. Cherished grandmother of David, Austin and Kendyl Jascourt. Contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.