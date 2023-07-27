On July 13, Rhoda Beverly Jewler, formerly of Del Ray Beach, Fla. She was born on April 12, 1924, in Philadelphia to Isadore and Helen Estrin. Beloved wife of Nathan Jewler, who predeceased her in 2012. Mother of Donald Jewler (Robert Hollis) and Marge Gold (Brad Gold). Also survived by two grandchildren, Amy Gold (Stuart Clack) and Eric Gold (Katelin Patterson); great-grandchildren, Henry Bassford, Eddie Clack and Poppy Gold; many nieces and nephews; and close friends.

Contributions may be made to The Friends of Maryland Library for the Blind and Print Disabled (friendsMDLBPD.org) or Homecrest House (homecresthouse.org/donate).