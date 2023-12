On Dec. 15, Rhoda Diane Bernstein of Silver Spring, Md., passed away. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Bernstein. Devoted mother of Dr. Michael (Renee), Rabbi Kevin, David and Ilana (Diane Desmond) Bernstein. Cherished grandmother of Shanna (TC), Eitan (Laura Kate), Keryn (Gabe), Sophia (Adam), Molly, Eva (Jacob), Desmond, Anna, Chaltu, Aviad, Elianna and Danielle. Dear great-grandmother of Jarren, Asher, Leo, Reid, Peter, Goldie and Bram. Memorial contributions may be made to any Jewish charity.

