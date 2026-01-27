Rhoda Fleisher Levin

Rhoda Dee Fleisher Levin, age 84, of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on Jan. 23 after living fully in spite of her metastatic breast cancer.

Rhoda was born on May 30, 1941, to Minnie and Henry Fleisher in Washington, D.C. After Rhoda graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School, she went on to study at George Washington University. After graduating, she began her career as a middle school science teacher at Pyle Middle School. She left teaching to raise her two daughters, Courtney and Suzanne. Later, she received her master’s degree in information science from American University. She returned to work where she spent most of her career as an information specialist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology until her retirement.

Rhoda enjoyed opera, gardening, cooking and beading, along with other creative outlets. The things that were most important to her were her grandchildren, her friends and her yiddishkite.

Rhoda was predeceased by her father, Henry Fleisher, her mother, Minnie Fleisher, and her older brother, Gilbert Fleisher.

She is survived by daughters Courtney Bay (Shye Bay) and Suzanne Levin (Paul Griffin) and her four grandchildren, Shani Avnaim, Daniel Avnaim, Jake Griffin and Genevieve Griffin.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to be made to one of these two organizations that Rhoda cared deeply about: Oasis Farm, 24800 Dunnavant Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20882, or Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20855.

