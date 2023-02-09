On Jan. 27, Rhoda Newman Sheer, of Silver Spring, passed away at the age of 97. She was the wife of the late Jack Newman and the late Albert Sheer; she is survived by daughters, Laura Newman (Joseph) Hubbard and Birdie Newman Katz; grandchildren, Jennifer (Justin) Majerle, Jonathan Katz (Molly Rose Greenberg) and Shari Katz (Adam Corwin); great-grandchildren, Charlie and Jackie Katz and Brady and Penny Corwin; and former son-in-law Roger Katz. She also leaves behind dear friends, Mary Mantzouris, Victoria Reese, Joyce Tapper, Orit Lowy Chicherio and Richi Cort. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel