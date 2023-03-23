On March 14, Rhona Klioze, of Silver Spring. Daughter of the late Bertha and Samuel Kaplan; beloved wife of the late Gerald Klioze; devoted mother of Marcia Klioze, Joyce Klioze and Michelle (John) Karl; loving sister of the late Geraldine Kaplan; cherished grandmother of Chad Watkins, Joshua (Becca) Karl, Hayley Karl and Bradley Karl; and great-grandmother of Brody, Dylan and MacKenzie Watkins and Cecilia Karl. Also survived by her brother-in-law, Earl Klioze, and his family. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Society (diabetes.org).

