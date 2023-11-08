Rhona Perlov Prensky of Chevy Chase, Md., passed away on Oct. 27 at the age of 92. She was the beloved wife of Bernard “Buddy” Prensky; devoted mother of David Prensky, Jay Prensky (late, Colleen Prensky) and Gail Prensky (Mark Haney); sister to the late Sylvan Perlov; cherished grandmother of Colin Prensky (Alyson Cluck), Mia Prensky, Andrew Prensky (Katy Kirk), Matthew Prensky (Erin Cunningham) and Danielle Prensky. Contributions may be made to Suburban Hospital Foundation in memory of Rhona P. Prensky.

