Rhonda Sherrod

On Nov. 9, Rhonda Sue (Razel Sara) Bilsky Sherrod of Silver Spring, Maryland, died after a long struggle with cancer, at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Ault Sherrod of Silver Spring, Maryland, and her three children and their families: Joanne Ryan Sherrod of Baltimore; Issac Tobin Sherrod and wife Jordana of Longmont, Colorado; Carly Elizabeth Sherrod Raley and husband Gregory (Rory) and grandchildren Sabrina and Katrina Raley of Towson, Maryland. Rhonda also is survived by her siblings, Irvin Lee Bilsky of Austin, Texas, Mynda Rennelle Bilsky Lehman of Brentwood, Tennessee, Jerald Joseph Bilsky of Plano, Texas, and Charles Herman Bilsky of Memphis, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her father, Isador Paul Bilsky, and mother Rose Appleson Bilsky of Memphis, Tennessee.

Rhonda and her husband Stephen lived in Rockville, Maryland, for almost 30 years, retired in 2018, and lived in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and Pinehurst, North Carolina, before returning to Maryland in 2025. Rhonda graduated from White Station High School in 1975 and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 1980 with a degree in education, and earned a master’s degree in education from Johns Hopkins University. In addition to raising three children, Rhonda worked as a second and third grade teacher in Montgomery County Public Schools for 18 years and as an elementary Sunday school teacher at Tikvat Israel Congregation in Rockville.

Rhonda was a voracious reader, an avid knitter, a casual artist and a lengthy conversationalist. Rhonda loved a good story and a good laugh. She loved her family and friends dearly and was very interested in knowing every detail of what was going on in their lives. She was an amazing mother, a loving wife and a caring teacher. The number of lives she touched cannot be counted and the impact on this world can’t be measured, but we know that she made the world just a little bit better for everyone she knew. She will be missed more than words can express.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.