Richard Arnold Allen, of Bethesda, died on Dec. 22. Beloved husband of the late Dale Sue Allen; devoted father of Gary, Susan and David Allen; cherished grandfather of Michael, Santana, Amber, Tabatha, June Rose, Travis, Rachel and the late Kianna; and great-grandfather to many.

Contributions may be made to Hebrew Home of Greater Washington (smithlifecommunities.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.