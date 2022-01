Richard Cross Conklin, of Gaithersburg, died on Nov. 30. Devoted father of Richard (Cynthia) Conklin and Jean-Michelle (James) Johnson. Beloved grandfather of Tess and Rory Conklin and David, Steven, Joseph and Daniel Rodberg. Contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403 or cbf.org/memorial. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.