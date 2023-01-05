On Dec. 17, 2022, Richard David Stoll, of Dedham, Mass., passed away. He was 93. Richard was born in New York City to Charles and Fanny (Wallach) Stoll on June 12, 1929, and was raised on the Grand Concourse in the Bronx. Richard attended the Bronx High School of Science and before graduating joined the Army in 1946. He graduated NYU with a degree in physics and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for the federal government in Washington, D.C., at the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency, Bureau of Mine Health and Safety Division, and the Energy Information Administration. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Anita (Bredt); children, Daniel (Demie Stathoplos), Caroline (Paul Gates) and Robert (Randi Greenberg); and grandchildren, Alex Stoll and Ryan Gates. Richard had been a congregant at Tikvat Israel, in Rockville, and before that a member of Temple Israel, in Silver Spring. Donations may be made to Shepherd’s Table, in Silver Spring.

