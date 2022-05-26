Richard Felber

Richard “Dick” Felber, died on May 15 at age 93. He was a textile and wallcovering designer, pianist, artist and collector of art, photography, British antiques, and fine arts books. His Cleveland-based design firm, S.M. Hexter Company, had exclusive trade showrooms in the design centers of New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

He was a devoted husband to his wife, Judy (Sammon); a loving father to his children, Andrew Felber (Helene) of North Potomac, Casey (Jamie) Bankhurst of Moreland Hills, Ohio, and Linda (John) Wirtshafter of Orange Village, Ohio. He left his beloved grandchildren, Aaron (Dana) Bankhurst, Daniel Bankhurst, Peter (Felisha) Wirtshafter, Jessie Wirtshafter (Matt Ginsberg), Dani Felber and Michael Felber; as well as his great-granddaughters, Ruby and Beau Bankhurst. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas L. Felber, and his adored canine companions, Sandy, Molly, Peanuts and Muffin.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or to Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village (rescuevillage.org/donate).

