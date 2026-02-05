Richard Ferber

Richard David “Dick” Ferber, 91, of Potomac, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3. A man of profound integrity, intelligence and charm, Richard was defined by his unwavering devotion to his family, country and community.

Early Life and Education

Born Feb. 2, 1935, in Brooklyn, New York, to Eastern European immigrants Hyman and Esther Ferber, Richard was raised with a deep passion for learning and a strong work ethic. Living in post-depression Brooklyn, as a religious minority, life was somewhat hard, and this made him tough, inside and out. A precocious scholar, he earned his B.A. from New York University at age 20 and his bachelor of laws from Harvard Law School by 23. He further distinguished himself by becoming a certified public accountant. Growing up, he worked in his neighbor’s soda shop and his parents’ hardware store, above which they lived. He also worked construction in his uncle’s business and apprenticed with his father on electrical jobs.

Military Service and Career

Before embarking on his legal career, Richard served two tours of duty in the U.S. Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the early stages of the Vietnam War, achieving the rank of lieutenant. While in the army, he took multiple courses in military law and public safety, making him eligible to become the chief of police for any relevant U.S. territories. His military service instilled a sense of discipline that he carried into his professional life as a respected corporate tax attorney. After starting at the IRS, Richard became a partner at Coopers & Lybrand and later at Piper & Marbury. He was well respected in his work, as we were told that opinions he wrote decades earlier were still being referenced regularly. His sweet spot was at the intersection of tax law and accounting, where the constructs of mergers and acquisitions met the rule of law and the finality of math. He could put it all together like no one else, and for this skill, he was sought far and wide.

But his clients were always personal to him, from some of Baltimore’s biggest benefactors, all the way up to the governor of the state. Several former clients became our unofficial “uncles and aunts.” As our father aged, so did his clients, and their thoughts turned more to family and their legacies than the running of their businesses. Our father pivoted with them and became a premier estate planner as well, helping his old friends feel assured in their later years that their affairs and wishes would be well met. He concluded his distinguished career at Cox, Ferber, & Associates in service to his lifelong clients.

Family and Personal Life

At a party in Washington D.C. in 1961, Richard met the love of his life, Sandra “Sandy” Ferber, and it was love at first sight. Their relationship endured his second tour of duty, and in 1963, they married. Over 62 years of marriage, they built a life grounded in love, family and mutual respect. Together, they raised three sons — Larry, Scott and John — who carry forward his strength of character. Richard was a proud grandfather of 12, cherished for his warmth and “twinkle-eyed” humor. Always playful, he took much joy in each new child and grandchild. An avid lifelong reader, Richard enjoyed history, photography, sailing and music. He was equally at home weightlifting, playing tennis, throwing a baseball, taking his children to sporting events or enjoying an old Western.

Community and Service

A dedicated member of Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, Richard served as both a Den leader and a Cub master for the Boy Scouts. He also served as a trusted advisor to many of Baltimore’s business and political figures. His guidance was sought and valued, his word respected and his friendship cherished.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that you donate to a charity of your choice in his honor.

